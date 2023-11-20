Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 84,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,658,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $152,860,000 after buying an additional 165,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 219,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. 1,772,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,717,682. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.