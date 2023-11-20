Synthetix Price Tops $3.47 on Top Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $198.25 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00009272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 327,216,769 coins and its circulating supply is 289,234,581 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

