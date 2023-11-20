Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $61.75 million and $10.26 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003151 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017214 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,351,566,604 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

