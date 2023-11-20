International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) versus Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Head-To-Head Contrast

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of International Distributions Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Addentax Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Addentax Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Distributions Services and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A Addentax Group -3.91% -19.46% -11.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A $0.18 16.37 Addentax Group $7.94 million 0.65 $1.32 million ($0.06) -20.00

This table compares International Distributions Services and Addentax Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Addentax Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Distributions Services. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Distributions Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Distributions Services and Addentax Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Distributions Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Addentax Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Distributions Services beats Addentax Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

