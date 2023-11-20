Critical Contrast: Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) versus Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ)

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Confluent and Liquid Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Confluent $732.43 million 7.99 -$452.55 million ($1.54) -12.35 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Confluent.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Confluent has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.23, meaning that its share price is 523% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.3% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Confluent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Confluent and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Confluent -62.06% -50.81% -16.70% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Confluent and Liquid Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Confluent 1 6 18 0 2.68 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Confluent currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.76%.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data. It also provides Kafka Connect, an open-source component that works as a centralized data hub for simple data integration between databases, key-value stores, search indexes, and file systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of Apache Kafka without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, the company offers training and professional services. It serves automotive, communication, financial services, gaming, government, insurance, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, and technology industries. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

