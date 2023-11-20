Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

