Bessemer Securities LLC Invests $831,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

