RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 771,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,566. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

