Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Duncan West Acquires 17,500 Shares

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) insider Duncan West bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.86 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,550.00 ($65,318.47).

Challenger Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.60.

Get Challenger alerts:

Challenger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 27th. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Challenger Company Profile

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

