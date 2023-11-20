Insider Buying: APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) Insider Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM – Get Free Report) insider Megan Wynne acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.51 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,260,500.00 ($1,439,808.92).

On Thursday, September 14th, Megan Wynne bought 550,000 shares of APM Human Services International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$970,750.00 ($618,312.10).

On Tuesday, September 5th, Megan Wynne purchased 1,100,000 shares of APM Human Services International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,988,800.00 ($1,266,751.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. APM Human Services International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

APM Human Services International Limited provides human and health services in Australia and internationally. The company offers employment services, such as job search assistance, interview preparation, resumé writing, training in specific job skills, and support for jobseekers; and on-the-job training, communicating with employers and co-workers, and assisting with the organisation of workplace modifications for individuals.

