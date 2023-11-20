Insider Buying: OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Snedden acquired 50,000 shares of OFX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$71,950.00 ($45,828.03).
OFX Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
OFX Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OFX Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Target these 3 hot retail stocks for Black Friday deals
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cisco stock plummets on weak forecast: Is it a warning for tech?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- An inside day for Target says another sell-off looms
Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.