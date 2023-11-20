Insider Buying: OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Snedden acquired 50,000 shares of OFX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$71,950.00 ($45,828.03).

OFX Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get OFX Group alerts:

OFX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.