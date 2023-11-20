RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1 %

BABA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,788,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,334,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.67.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

