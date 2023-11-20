Piper Sandler Cuts ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $16.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.01. 40,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 85.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

