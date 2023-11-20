Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $74.24. 205,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $89.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

