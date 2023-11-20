Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

MQ stock remained flat at $5.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,619. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Marqeta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Marqeta by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.