New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target Cut to $47.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.64. 39,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

