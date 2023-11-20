Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.88. 823,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.