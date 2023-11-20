Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 37.56% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.88. 823,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Analyst Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

