RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 691 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EME traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,538. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.