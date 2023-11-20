CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.52. 448,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.