Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.79. The company had a trading volume of 529,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,504. The firm has a market cap of $315.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.