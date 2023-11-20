RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Granite Construction accounts for about 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,821. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $47.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

