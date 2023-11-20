Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 145.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

