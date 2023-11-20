Hollencrest Capital Management Has $82,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

