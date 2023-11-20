Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 257 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 494.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $105.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

