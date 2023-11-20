FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

