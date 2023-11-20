WAX Market Cap Reaches $227.62 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $227.62 million and $12.76 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,083,664,357 coins and its circulating supply is 3,376,821,038 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,083,526,934.3071523 with 3,376,683,615.190517 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06747445 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $15,631,097.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

