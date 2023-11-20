PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $123.64 million and $7.35 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,265,030 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.