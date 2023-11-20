Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Arch Resources worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,036,000 after buying an additional 155,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 328.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after buying an additional 149,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $159.36 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $65,343.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,309.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

