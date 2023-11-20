Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,057,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 323.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 73,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.1 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

