Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $158.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $160.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.