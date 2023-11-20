Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $142.50 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $80.25 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.