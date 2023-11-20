Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $45,926,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $110.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

