Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1,954.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
VYMI stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $66.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 stocks that under-promised and over-delivered on their earnings
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 2 overlooked stocks that crushed earnings but traded lower
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 stocks that crushed earnings estimates and still tanked
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.