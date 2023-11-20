Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1,954.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $66.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

