Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,911,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $236.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $241.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

