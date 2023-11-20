Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of WaFd worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WaFd by 60.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WaFd by 979.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WaFd by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

WaFd Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.