Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $16,753,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $242.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.