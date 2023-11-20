Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $242.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.