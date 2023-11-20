Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $70.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

