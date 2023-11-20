Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

EXPD opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average is $116.76. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

