Payden & Rygel Purchases Shares of 144,200 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after acquiring an additional 201,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after acquiring an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,279,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,278,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,458.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

