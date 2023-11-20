Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 859 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 42.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $106.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,720 shares of company stock valued at $862,540 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

