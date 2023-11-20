Payden & Rygel Sells 6,100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $255.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

