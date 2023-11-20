Payden & Rygel Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.54 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,458.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

