Payden & Rygel Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

