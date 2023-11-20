Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EnerSys worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ENS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $88.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

