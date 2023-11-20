Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Alphabet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $135.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

