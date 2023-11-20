Payden & Rygel Acquires Shares of 17,500 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,711,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 246.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.7% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $407.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $411.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

