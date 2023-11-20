Payden & Rygel Sells 13,200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.47 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

