Payden & Rygel Sells 47,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

