Payden & Rygel Sells 81,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

